*UPDATED: 9.50am*

GWENT Police have said a woman was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny with minor injuries following the collision.

The road was fully reopened at 8.15pm last night.

The South Wales Argus has received reports of a collision on the A4046.

No major injuries are reported at the incident between the A467 at Aberbeeg Road and Marine Street.

The road has been closed in both directions following the incident and traffic is queuing on roads near the incident as a result.

The emergency services have arrived at the scene.

