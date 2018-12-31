A CAMPAIGN to convert a double-decker bus into a mobile homeless shelter has raised £7,000 in just seven weeks - with more donations rolling in every day.

Bus driver Ian Smith, of Cefn Fforest, set up the Helping Open People's Eyes - or HOPE - campaign after being inspired by a similar project in Bristol, where volunteers converted a double-decker bus into a 12-bed homeless shelter.

Not only have generous donors already helped raise the massive sum, but teams of volunteers have also offered to lend their time to help out.

Mr Smith, who runs the campaign alongside his wife Tammy and daughter Shauna, as well as volunteers Courtney Bowen and Bethan Jones, said it was hoped the mobile shelter would go where it is most needed on a day-to-day basis, and would operate around the Valleys, as well as in Newport and in Cardiff.

"Over the last three years, off and on, we've been going round feeding the homeless," he said.

"I've got a microwave in the back of my Jeep so I can heat up food for them.

"I saw the bus in Bristol and thought it was a fantastic idea."

Mr Smith said he was keeping an eye out for buses available to buy - and had seen some on eBay starting at about £7,000 - but was holding out hope a bus company would donate a unused vehicle to them - as happened with the Bristol project, run by social enterprise Help Bristol’s Homeless - so they could use the money raised to convert it.

The team also visited the Bristol project, called Home for the Night, and met founder Jasper Thompson, who told them how he set the scheme up.

Mr Smith said: "It's a lot of hard work, but if we can help people get their heads down for the night and know it’s a safe place to do so it would be worth it."

He added, if he is ultimately not able to find a bus, all the money raised will go to a homelessness charity.

For more information, to get involved, or help out, visit facebook.com/groups/329134617640849