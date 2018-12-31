CHRISTMAS is the season of goodwill, and nowhere was that more apparent than when I spent the day volunteering to help collect donations for the local foodbank.

While it was heartening to see the generosity of people in Blaenau Gwent in action, it is alarming that so many people are looking to the foodbank for help this winter.

Data from Blaenau Gwent Foodbank shows that around 80 per cent of those who went to the foodbank for the first time in November were struggling due to an issue related to Universal Credit.

Universal Credit is failing. It is leaving many with the choice of either paying the rent or putting food on the table. It is unacceptable that people are being put in this position.

This government needs to scrap the managed migration and stop the roll-out of Universal Credit.

In the meantime I would encourage anyone who is able to donate to the foodbank over the new year to please do so.

I am continuing to seek justice and fair compensation for those steelworkers whose pensions were put at risk last winter.

I welcomed a delegate of current and ex-steelworkers to Parliament recently and chaired a meeting which gave them the chance to air their views.

We heard some positive responses from the key regulators and officials who attended and Financial Services Compensation Scheme representatives said they would look at some cases again.

I will be seeking a meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority in the new year.

I also raised the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions where I was pleased to hear Mrs May acknowledge the problem and promise to ensure the Treasury looks into the issue.

I want to make sure these steel pensioners are compensated and I want to see the rogue advisers dealt with.

In Parliament most of our time is being taken up with the chaos of Brexit.

After two years of failed negotiations it’s clear this Government cannot deliver a deal, and time is running out.

We need a meaningful vote on the deal, and if it is not a deal that works for the whole UK then we need a General Election.