A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: “Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.

“The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”

All lanes have now re-opened.

Traffic is building on the bridge.

SOME lanes are closed on the M48 Severn Bridge eastbound due to a police incident.

Traffic is currently held just eastbound and all lanes are now open westbound.

