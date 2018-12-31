Update 10.16am:
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: “Officers attended the M48 Severn Bridge at 8.10am this morning after concerns were raised for a man who appeared to have climbed one of the towers and was flying a drone off it.
“The man, aged in his 20s, came down from the tower voluntarily and has since been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”
Update 9.14am:
All lanes have now re-opened.
Update 9.05am:
Traffic is building on the bridge.
SOME lanes are closed on the M48 Severn Bridge eastbound due to a police incident.
Traffic is currently held just eastbound and all lanes are now open westbound.
