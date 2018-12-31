A CAR crashed into a house in a Newport street this morning.

The silver Peugeot crashed into the home on the corner of Walmer Road and Conway Road at 8.50am today.

According to Gwent Police, the 32-year-old driver fled the scene, but officers later caught up with him.

No one was hurt in the crash.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At around 8.50am this morning, Monday 31st December, we received reports that a car had collided with a parked car and a house.

"The car, a silver Peugeot, collided with the parked vehicle on Conway Road, Newport before the driver left the scene.

"The driver, a 32-year-old man, was spoken to a short time later and has been reported to attend court at a later date.

"No injuries were received as a result of the collision."