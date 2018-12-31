A CAR crashed into a house in a Newport street this morning.

The silver Peugeot crashed into the home on the corner of Walmer Road and Conway Road at 8.50am today.

According to Gwent Police, the 32-year-old driver fled the scene, but officers later caught up with him.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Andrew Davies, who witnessed the incident and called 999, told the South Wales Argus that Walmer Road is often used as a "rat run".

He is now calling for speed bumps to be installed on the street to prevent future accidents.

"The car hit the house owner's vehicle then went into the house," said Mr Davies.

"'This incident has been coming for a long time.

"I'm urging all local residents to request traffic calming on Walmer Road as its used a rat run by people who pop to the shop at the top of the road."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At around 8.50am this morning, Monday 31st December, we received reports that a car had collided with a parked car and a house.

"The car, a silver Peugeot, collided with the parked vehicle on Conway Road, Newport before the driver left the scene.

"The driver, a 32-year-old man, was spoken to a short time later and has been reported to attend court at a later date.

"No injuries were received as a result of the collision"