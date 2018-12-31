THE family of a 19-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash in Whitson, Newport, last Friday, have paid poignant tribute to a son "known for his sunny nature and willingness to help others".

Luke Batters, from the Newport area, died following a collision on Common Road, Whitson, at around 11.45am on December 28.

No other vehicles were involved, and specialist officers from Gwent Police are currently supporting his family.

The family's tribute describes Mr Batters as "a tall, gentle, young man, known for his sunny nature and willingness to help others".

It continues: "He was working through his gap year after taking his A levels at St Alban’s School in Pontypool, before taking up an apprenticeship in electrical engineering.

“His two major passions were the global internet game, Eve Online, where he had many friends and was an accomplished player, and his Yamaha MT-07 motorbike.

"He took biking very seriously, taking a safe-driving course and learning best techniques from experts.

"Luke also enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Ami.

"He was much loved by his family and friends. He was elder brother to Lucy, 16, beloved only son of Dudley and Jenny Batters, and a precious friend to his grandmother, Louise Morse.”

Mr Batters' heartbroken family have set up a fundraising page - www.gofundme.com/luke-batters-in-memorium - to raise money to pay for the funeral, to give him "the best send off ever - worthy of him and all that he was".

Gwent Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. Officers are asking motorists who used Common Road in Whitson at around 11.45am on Friday December 28 to check any dashcam footage, as it may provide further information that could help with inquiries.

If you have any footage, or if you witnessed the incident, contact Gwent Police by telephoning 101.

Alternativly, direct message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter, quoting log number 170 28/12/18.