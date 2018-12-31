MEMBERS of a project in the Caerphilly county borough were able to celebrate the story of Christmas, thanks to donations from a local supplier.

Robert Price Builders’ Merchants donated materials to Windy Ridge, based near Blackwood, which were used by individuals at the project to build a full scale nativity scene.

As well as providing individuals with the opportunity to learn new skills, the nativity scene helped Windy Ridge win first place for Best Showpiece in a Christmas competition run by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Community Support Services team.

The annual competition is open to day services projects for older persons and learning disabilities, residential homes and supported living in the county borough.

Windy Ridge is a vocational project for adults with a learning disability run by the Social Services team at the council. The project provides individuals with skills and hands on experience in horticulture and caring for the environment, whilst also gaining qualifications.

Robert Price is the single source supply partner for the council’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) improvement programme. The WHQS programme will see more than £220 million invested into transforming the homes of council tenants and communities throughout the county borough by 2020.

Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s cabinet member for Homes and Places, said: “The council is committed to ensuring that the investment made through the WHQS programme is maximised to deliver wider benefits to local communities; from the creation of jobs and training opportunities, to supporting local groups.

"The donation to Windy Ridge is a great example of the smaller, community based projects being supported as a result of the council’s partnership with Robert Price.”

David Pattison, head of Public Sector Business at Robert Price, added: “Robert Price are delighted to be able to contribute to further diverse projects within the borough. We hope the donation enables the Windy Ridge project to continue its good work in the community. This project further exemplifies the legacy effect that the Supply Partner contract continues to deliver in addition to housing services.”