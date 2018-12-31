“IT’S a little bit funny, this feeling inside...”.

Elton John fans will immediately recognise the lyrics to the musician’s first big hit, Your Song, also the theme of this year’s now-traditional and always long-anticipated John LewisWaitrose Christmas advert.

The young Elton receiving a piano as a Christmas gift reminds us all of the potential of one change to transform lives.

I must admit I felt a little bit funny inside as I decided to take a small detour across the Severn Bridge following this year’s Chepstow Mencap Christmas party, to witness firsthand one enormous change locally – the UK Government’s decision to abolish the bridge tolls.

It’s the first time this relatively short journey has been free at the point of use by car in the bridges’ lifetime – or indeed for a lot longer if you include the previous days of the Severn ferry – and it should produce major dividends for the Welsh economy.

It’s a time of change in the Welsh politics too, not least with the arrival of a new First Minister, Mark Drakeford. I wish him all the best.

The last month has seen Welsh Revenue Authority leaflets hitting doormats across Wales, reminding Welsh taxpayers of the impending partial devolution of income tax to the Assembly in March, part of the UK Government’s policy to increase accountability.

Income tax is the latest in a string of taxes to be devolved to the Assembly including Land Transaction Tax (formerly Stamp Duty) and Land Disposal Tax.

Wales now also has a mechanism to request permission from the UK Government to create new taxes and this machinery is currently being “tested” in the form of proposals for a Vacant Land Tax, intended to deter “land banking”.

I know from my postbag that many of you have concerns about all this and understandably so.

Businesses are already bracing themselves for the challenges ahead as the UK prepares to leave the European Union.

It’s clearly important that Welsh tax rates remain competitive with the rest of the UK and are used to bolster and support the Welsh economy at this time rather than harm or hinder it.

Finally can I thank everyone for their good wishes to my wife Jennifer and I on the birth of our first child, James, born at Nevill Hall on 22nd November.

We wish you all a very happy and peaceful New Year.