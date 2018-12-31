A SCHOOL in Newport has excelled in all five categories judged by education watchdog Estyn.

St Julian’s Primary School was deemed ‘excellent’ in all inspection categories, which included: standards, wellbeing and attitudes to learning, teaching and learning experiences, support and guidance, and leadership and management.

The report described the school, which accommodates for more than 600 pupils, as having “exemplary standards”.

It said: “St Julian’s is a thriving, fully inclusive learning community where many pupils make exceptional progress and achieve high standards. The progress that pupils make in improving their numeracy, writing and information and communication technology (ICT) skills is a very strong feature of the school.

“Nearly all pupils have very positive attitudes towards school and show high levels of independence and resilience.

“They display exemplary standards of behaviour in lessons and around the school. Staff have high expectations of the standards that pupils can achieve. Teachers provide pupils with a highly engaging and stimulating curriculum that ensures that they have exciting opportunities to improve their skills in meaningful contexts and meets the needs of all pupils well. The school’s use of ICT to support pupils’ learning is outstanding. The head teacher and deputy head teachers provide the school with exceptional leadership.”

The report also praised the school for improving pupils’ literacy and numeracy skills, saying: “Around half of pupils enter the school with literacy and numeracy skills below that expected.

“As they move through the school, many pupils make very strong progress in improving their literacy, numeracy and ICT skills. Most pupils with additional learning needs make at least good progress towards meeting their

individual targets.

“In the foundation phase, most pupils develop a very secure understanding of number. They use numeracy facts effectively. “

Only two recommendations - improving attendance and improving pupils’ chose of what to learn - were made by Estyn.

The site was inspected in October.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, the leader of Newport City Council, said: “Congratulations to staff, pupils, governors and parents on this absolutely brilliant inspection report.

“It recognises the hard work and commitment shown by all at the school and is very well-deserved.”

Councillor Gail Giles, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education and skills, added: “This is an excellent report for an excellent school. Reports like this are the icing on the cake.”