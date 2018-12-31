PUPILS at a Pontypool primary school have decided to do their bit to help the homeless.

One of Padre Pio Catholic School parliament groups, the Mini Vinnies, decided to raise money and hold a collection for the homeless.

The group, made up of 18 children from year two to year six, work in school on the values of St Vincent de Paul by helping others within the community.

Eileen Curtis, a teacher at Padre Pio, said: “A few weeks ago the Mini Vinnies decided that for their first big project they would like to help the homeless as most of them have witnessed people sleeping on the streets.

“The group composed a letter which they sent out to every family within our school.

“We would like to thank all our families for the amazing donations and support they have given us with this project.”

The group decided to make Christmas cards, Christmas tree decorations and candy stick Rudolphs to sell during the school Christmas fete, which raised a total of £84 to be donated to help the homeless.

Parents also donated items of clothing to be included in bags to be given out.

Every Christmas bag contained a winter coat, jumpers, cardigans, trousers and or jeans, a new hat, scarf, gloves, underwear and a few pairs of socks along with a bar of chocolate and a Christmas card signed by all the Mini Vinnies.

Erin, a Mini Vinnie from year four said: “I feel happy.

“We tried to help the homeless and we have got all this in just three weeks. If we start next year in September, just think what we could get by Christmas.”