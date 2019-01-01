GWENT has been named as one of the safest areas of the UK from pickpockets.

A study has found 1,170 thefts from a person - or 20 per 10,000 people - were recorded by Gwent Police between 2013 and 2017.

This makes Gwent the fourth-safest area in the country, with only Surrey, north Wales and Dyfed Powys - where there were just seven such incidents per 10,000 people - recording fewer - and well below the national average of 45 per 10,000.

The Metropolitan Police area, covering central London, was recorded as having the most pickpockets, with 223 thefts per 10,000 people over the same period.

The south Wales policing area also ranked eighth of the 45 police forces in the UK, with 53 incidents per 10,000 people over the five-year period. Lincolnshire was second-highest, followed by Greater Manchester.

The figures were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by insurance firm Protect Your Bubble.com

The company's director James Brown said: "While it is not exactly a surprise to see the sprawling metropolises of London and Manchester topping this list, it is interesting to see Lincolnshire being ranked so high.”

“For the force to have recorded so many of these thefts, but have such a comparatively low population, suggests there are pickpockets aplenty operating in this area. Residents in this force area should take extra care when walking around with valuable, uninsured belongings, especially phones, tablets, laptops and jewellery."