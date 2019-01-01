Newport East AM John Griffiths

2018 HAS been a year of divisions across the world.

Internationally millions are suffering because of war, destruction and famine. Countries fortunate to have peace and stability must work to reduce conflict elsewhere and achieve resolution to seemingly intractable differences.

I believe we must look to positive beginnings in the New Year.

I hope 2019 will be a year for people to come together so that we can all help to make our communities stronger in these times of uncertainty.

I wish you all a happy Christmas, healthy New Year and more peaceful world in 2019.

Newport East MP Jessica Morden

I’d like to wish all South Wales Argus readers a happy and healthy New Year, and thank all the emergency service workers who have been hard at work over the Christmas period.

2019 promises to be another busy year in British politics, with the meaningful vote on the Brexit deal coming before Parliament in January.

I’ll be also continuing to speak up for the people of Newport East in Parliament; raising local issues from steel to cross-border rail services, to the impact of the Universal Credit roll-out and cuts to police funding.

As we enter 2019 I’d also like to thank all the constituents who’ve been in touch over the last year with issues to raise and cases to take up. If you are a constituent and want to get in touch please email Jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk

Monmouth MP David Davies

Some of us have been lucky enough to have a few days off work over Christmas and the New Year and my thoughts are very much with those who continue to work as normal, particularly those in the emergency services, the NHS, the prison service and the caring professions who ensure that we are all safe and comfortable every day of the year.

It has been an lively year politically.

Arguments between pro and anti-Brexit supporters outside Parliament have sadly degenerated into abusive behaviour on both sides.

At the time of peace and goodwill to all men and women it may be a moment for campaigners to reflect on something.

Those who support Brexit, as I do, should remember that 48 per cent of the country had concerns about leaving.

Those campaigning against Brexit should remember that they were on the losing side of a referendum and that Brexiteers are not the “xenophobic, elderly, little Englanders” that we have sometimes been portrayed as.

I believe that a deal of some sort which keeps us within the orbit of the EU, and with full trading terms is probably a good compromise that all can live with.

At a time of great division in the country perhaps it is just what is needed to bring us back together again.

I for one am extremely optimistic about 2019.

We are the fifth biggest economy in the world, we have record numbers of people in work and government borrowing is falling.

By the end of March we will have left the EU.

We will do so either through a compromise arrangement which will see us leave gradually over a period of several years, or we will strike out with a clean break.

Either way this offers huge opportunities for us as a nation.

Over the coming months there will be bitter rows in Parliament over Brexit.

But in years to come I hope we will look back on this period as the beginning of a new and exciting history of our nation.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle

I would like to wish Argus readers a happy and peaceful New Year.

As we begin to look ahead and think of the opportunities and optimism a New Year offers, I would like to say I have been lucky to represent Torfaen for almost 20 years.

It is in listening to and standing up for my constituents that I am constantly reminded of the values and principles that brought me into politics in the first place.

I have a reputation for asking difficult and challenging questions. I hope that 2019 will be no different.

Let me know if I can help.

Happy New Year!

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

As we enter a new political year, let us continue to debate issues – Brexit and many besides – with passion, but always respecting the views of those with whom we disagree.

Thank you to all who have worked over the Christmas and New Year period, helping people and ensuring others could enjoy the festive season.

A thought also for all who are remembering those they have lost: this was my first Christmas without my mother, and I know how difficult it is.

Let us cherish our memories and draw on them for inspiration in the year ahead.

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies

I would like to wish everyone across Blaenau Gwent a happy New Year.

It has been a pleasure to meet so many individuals, community groups, organisations and businesses throughout the past year. You all make our communities what they are.

I also want to pay a special thanks to our public service and NHS workers who have worked over the Christmas and New Year period providing the vital services we rely upon to keep us safe.

It is a privilege to represent my home borough and I very much look forward to continuing to work hard for the people of Blaenau Gwent in 2019.

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith

I would like to wish all of my constituents and Argus readers a Happy New Year.

While enjoying the festive season we should take time to remember those who may be struggling.

I know that the local Foodbank had a very busy winter.

As more people are moved onto Universal Credit, many are facing difficulties and turning to the Foodbank for help.

Stock is likely to be low in the New Year, so I would ask anyone who is able to donate to please do so in the coming weeks.

You can donate at supermarket collection points or visit trusseltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay

As we enter the New Year, my wife Jen and I are particularly mindful of our hardworking NHS staff following the arrival of our first child, James.

I know that many people have struggled over the past year and are understandably anxious about the future as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union.

Wales does at least leave 2018 on a positive footing with the abolition of the Severn tolls and ongoing electrification of the Great Western mainline.

2019 certainly looks like being a year of change - let’s all come together and make it a good one.