AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with a people carrier outside Newport police station.

The crash involved a silver-coloured Vauxhall Zafira and the unmarked police car, which had been responding to an emergency call.

It happened at about 12.25am on Saturday.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The collision happened at the junction between George Street and Commercial Road in Newport, as the unmarked police vehicle was responding to an emergency call.

"Two police officers and three occupants of the Vauxhall vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment.

"Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting Log 11 of 29/12/18."