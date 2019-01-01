A CHARITY is urging older people in Wales to make getting fit, active and connected their New Year's resolution.

Age Cymru, and local partners, help organise a huge range of activities, such as Nordic Walking in the great outdoors and indoor activities, including Tai Chi and chair-based exercises.

The charity also organises artistic and creative activities, such as dance and craft under its Gwanwyn programme.

This ensures that older people are healthy mentally and physically, plus provides a social aspect, often leading to life-long friendships.

Towards the end of last year, Age Cymru found that a quarter of million older people in the UK say that loneliness has become a ‘normal’ part of life, and - given the link between isolation and deteriorating physical and mental health amongst older people - it is crucial to remain connected,

Age Cymru’s chief executive, Victoria Lloyd, said: “Many of us make resolutions at the start of the New Year and I would urge older people throughout Wales to do likewise and commit to being active and connected in 2019.

“Our range of activities are designed to suit older people of all physical abilities, so why not get in touch and make a positive start to 2019.”

