A WOMAN with Alzheimer's disease has been reported as missing.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to locate 66-year-old Patricia Williams who went missing earlier today (January 1).

She lives on New Market Street, Usk, and was last seen leaving her house on foot at approximately 7.50am this morning.

As she has Alzheimer's disease officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as: white, with brown hair, and wearing a red tartan coat. She was carrying a mug when she left her home.

Anyone with information relating to Patricia's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 268 of 01/01/19.