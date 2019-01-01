THE Argus featured three stories during September and October on a health issue that, through the candour of those involved and their willingness to share traumatic experiences, is thankfully gaining a higher public profile.

Sepsis - a condition that develops when the body's response to an infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs - affects 250,000 people a year in the UK, according to the charity Sepsis Trust.

And it estimates that at least 46,000 people on these shores die every year as a result. That, frighteningly, is approaching one-in-five of those struck down.

Public awareness of sepsis and its potentially fatal effects has grown in recent years, as NHS bodies have introduced protocols to help staff spot the symptoms earlier, and patients have been prepared to tell their stories to help raise awareness.

Lucy Ellis', Geraint Mullins' and Dan Barton's stories were featured in the Argus within six weeks of each other. Tragically, only two of them featured a happy ending.

For Lucy Ellis' family, raising awareness, and helping provide specialist equipment for patients, has become a crusade after the 16-year-old died in May.

On September 13, World Sepsis Day, they took to the streets of Newport city centre for their cause, pursued through the Lucy Ellis Foundation charity.

A talented gymnast with the Welsh Acrobatics team, the Bassaleg School student died at the Royal Gwent Hospital hours after falling ill with flu-like symptoms and breathing difficulties. By the time specialist blood-filtering equipment from London's Royal Brompton Hospital was flown in, it was too late.

"Lucy represented Wales at gymnastics. She was an athlete. We went to the gym every day and she would come home and do a 5km run," said dad Neil Ellis.

"She was the fittest person I've ever known. If sepsis can take her life, it can take anyone's."

Mr Ellis said people were "stunned" to hear the chilling facts about sepsis and many felt they were unlikely to get it

"Hopefully we'll be saving someone's life with the early signs and recognition," he added.

Geraint Mullins, 17, of Newport, is a sepsis survivor. In October the St Julian's High School sixth former told of how several months previously, he developed sepsis after popping a spot on his neck.

Within 24 hours, swelling and an abscess developed. Geraint went to see his GP, who noted he seemed confused and had a very quick heart rate.

Rushed to the Royal Gwent, he had two operations in a bid to drain the abscess, and was there for three weeks in total.

"One of the worst things is, I didn't know what sepsis was. I'd never heard of it. I'm lucky to be alive," he said.

In October, Dan Barton was finalising preparations for a first title bout in the professional boxing ranks when he was struck down by pneumonia and sepsis.

Weeks earlier, thinking he had shaken off sickness and fever, he resumed training only for the symptoms to return. Drained of energy and struggling to breathe, he was sent to Royal Gwent and spent six days in intensive care.

"The doctor told me that if I hadn't gone to the hospital when I did, it would have been fatal. It's been a massive eye-opener," said Mr Barton, from Rogerstone.

For more information, visit www.sepsistrust.org and www.lucyellis.love

September 5:

CONTROVERSIAL plans to withdraw free transport for 549 students in Blaenau Gwent were scrapped after a public backlash.

The county borough council’s executive voted against changing its home to school transport policy for primary and secondary school pupils, meaning free travel would continue for primary age pupils living more than 1.5 miles from school and for secondary pupils living more than two miles from school.

Plans to phase out a free travel grant of £150 for students aged 16-19 were also rejected by the council.

Council leader Nigel Daniels, said changing the policy would be “contradictory and counter-productive” to the authority’s educational aims.

September 10:

A NEWPORT school achieved 'excellent' scores in all five categories of its first Estyn inspection.

Gaer Primary School was inspected for the first time since opening four years ago, following the amalgamation of the infant and junior schools.

It was deemed 'excellent' in the inspection areas of standards, wellbeing and attitudes to learning, teaching and learning experiences, support and guidance, and leadership and management.

Headteacher Alex Smith - praised for setting 'appropriately high expectations' called the Estyn report a "vindication of the professionalism, wonderful team ethos, and hard work of our staff, and the enthusiasm and resilience of our amazing children".

September 17:

THE father of world champion boxer Joe Calzaghe - his trainer Enzo Calzaghe - died aged 69 after a period of ill health.

The news triggered fulsome tributes from family, friends, boxing figures, and via social media, thousands of sports fans.

Enzo was at his son's side throughout the latter's boxing career, during which he became undisputed world super-middleweight champion, retiring in 2008 with a 46-0 unbeaten record.

Italian-born Enzo, who received an MBE for his services to the sport, also coached cruiserweight Enzo Maccarinelli, light-heavyweight Nathan Cleverly, and light-welterweight Gavin Rees to world championship glory, all while running his gym at Newbridge Boxing Club.

Mr Cleverly summed up the feelings of many in saying: "A teacher, a trainer, and a great man. He taught me so much. God tests everyone. God bless, Enzo."

Hundreds of people attended his funeral in Newbridge on September 29.

September 18:

More than 700 grass fires were reported in Gwent during the summer, as incidents across south Wales rose by 302 per cent, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service revealed.

Forty-six per cent (714) of the 1,549 grass fires reported across south Wales during May-July happened in Gwent.

These included a number of deliberately started fires on Twmbarlwm mountain in July, which damaged 250 hectares of land, caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to forestry land, and kept scores of firefighters busy for several days.

"As the weather temperatures increased, so did the 999 calls, with fire control regularly receiving in excess of 500 calls a day," a report stated.

September 20:

THE congregation of a Newport church destroyed by fire in June was looking to the future, revealing that it hoped to begin the rebuilding process early in 2019.

The Grade Two listed Bethel Community Church on Stow Hill was reduced to a roofless ruin after a fire spread from an abandoned nightclub next door on June 15.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly confirmed that the church's insurance would cover the costs of rebuilding, and that the process of appointing architects and contractors was well advanced.

"We hope to save the facade and the spire, and then create a 21st Century space of worship inside," he said.

September 27:

A VILLAGE found itself under siege from fly-tippers who dumped building waste, sofas and even rotten meat on country lanes, blocking roads and cutting off the community.

Police were called to Peterstone Wentlooge on the Gwent Levels three times in a week as blockages caused by night-time dumping had to be removed.

"It's basically a rolling tip on the B4239 (road)," said Wentlooge community council leader Brian Miles.

"(This is) the third time a road has been closed in the area this week, and the fifth time debris has been tipped in the last 10 days."

October 2:

Tolls on the two Severn Crossings would be scrapped before Christmas, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP announced at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

He told delegates that free-flow traffic would be introduced two weeks ahead of schedule, on December 17.

The toll was reduced shortly after last New Year’s Day 2018 after the bridges were returned to public ownership, but the Government resisted calls to immediately abolish crossing fees.

Mr Cairns said scrapping the tolls will provide an immediate benefit of more than £100m per year for Wales, and more than £1bn of economic benefits over the next decade.

October 2:

FINES for litter, graffiti and fly-posting offences were to be increased, Newport City Council announced, to "provide a greater deterrent to potential offenders".

The new rules also proposed a £400 charge for the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste.

Describing littering, fly-tipping and fly-posting as "very serious offences that have a significant impact on our environment and our communities", a council report said a zero tolerance approach with the maximum fines allowable under legislation, would send a clear message to offenders.

October 5:

NEWPORT'S Transporter Bridge was turned into a unique theatre stage for a free production of Moby Dick, by Tin Shed Theatre, ahead of a run of paid-for performances

Suspended on the bridge gondola above the River Usk, the audience was treated to a show that injected humour into the classic Herman Melville tale.

The production was given added realism by its setting on the gondola, as if the audience were aboard the ship Pequod with the crew, watching insanity snare them on their quest.

The shows were the culmination of three years of research and development, successfully merging heritage and literature.

The production, in partnership with Newport City Council and First Campus, was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Arts Council of Wales, Living Levels, Newport City Homes, Friends of the Medieval Ship, Pill Millennium Centre, and the Riverfront Theatre.

October 13:

IN WHAT was labelled “a new era” for rail passengers in Wales, Transport for Wales (TFW) took control of the Wales and Borders rail service from Arriva Trains Wales.

The takeover, including a range of services passing through Newport and other parts of Gwent, and also the Cardiff-Ebbw Vale service, will, said TFW chief executive James Price, bring about a transformation by 2025 in services and performance.

As well as a Newport-Ebbw Vale link - scheduled for 2021 - station improvements are planned at Chepstow and Abergavenny, and across the network, more carriages, new rolling stock, better-value fares, and improved accessibility at all stations.

October 18:

RECYCLING rates across Wales fell last year for the first time in two decades, it was reported, with all but one Gwent council reporting a decline in collection figures.

A Welsh Government report revealed that the amount of municipal waste collected by councils dropped from 63.8 per cent to 62.7 per cent between 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The figures accounted for household and non-household waste sent for reuse, recycling or composting, divided by the total amount of waste in tonnes collected by, or on behalf, of councils.

Caerphilly council was the only Gwent authority to report improved figures with their rates rising from 65.5 per cent to 66.7 per cent.

October 19:

A NEWPORT teenager who deliberately drove over two young women in the city centre was sent to a young offender institution for 12 years.

McCauley Cox, 19, drove into a crowd of nightclub revellers in Cambrian Road, outside the Courtyard nightclub, after a fight broke out in the street in the early hours of Sunday April 29, mounting a kerb and driving over his two victims - Sophie Poole and Emma Nicholls - leaving them with serious physical injuries and post traumatic stress disorder.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial, Judge Daniel Williams calling him "without a doubt a dangerous young man", who had shown no remorse for his actions.

October 23:

SWIFT action was demanded to prevent Black Ash Park in Lliswerry, Newport, being turned into a "scrap yard", concerned residents said.

Travellers had set up an illegal encampment there in September and a month later were still there, amid claims they were dumping rubbish.

Three days later the extent of the dumping was revealed following the travellers' eviction, and residents expressed their disgust as the city council began a clear-up.

Travellers have also used other sites in Newport this year, including Coronation Park, and tensions have arisen over the alleged mess and disruption they have created, and the length of time it has taken to evict them.

October 25:

NEWPORT West MP Paul Flynn told the Argus that after more than 31 years in Parliament, he would be standing down “at the earliest possible opportunity” due to failing health.

The 83-year-old was first elected in 1987 and successfully defended his seat in seven subsequent elections, most recently in June 2017, when he won a comfortable 52.2 per cent of the vote.

But the Labour MP, had been conspicuous by his absence in Westminster in recent months, and said his rheumatoid arthritis - which he has suffered with from a young age - had escalated to the point that it had become extremely difficult to do his job fully, and he had decided to stand down to make way for someone who would be able to fully carry out the duties of an MP.

Among fulsome tributes was one from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who praised Mr Flynn's "dedicated service" as a "passionate campaigner" devoted to parliamentary accountability.