A GROUP of volunteers have collected a staggering 185 tonnes of rubbish from the city’s streets in 2018, taking the total weight collected in the last three years to 590 tonnes.

Pride in Pill saw off 2018 with a litter pick in the area around George Street Bridge and the Usk riverbank.

The group, which formed in 2014 and has been honoured with an MBE among other awards, collected 116 bags of rubbish, 21 hypodermic needles, one kitchen knife and five pairs of scissors on Sunday, December 30.

They also found and disposed of 21 bags of household waste dumped over Christmas underneath the bridge.

(A group of volunteers braved the rain on Sunday, December 30, to collect litter)

From 2015-2016, Pride in Pill collected an astounding 275 tonnes of litter in the Pill area of Newport. They added a further 130 tonnes in 2016-2017, and this year’s total of 185 tonnes takes their to date weight to 590 tonnes.

But, as impressive as the numbers sound, they only scratch the surface of what Pride in Pill has achieved over the last year.

In 2018 the group set up a successful three month pop-up hub that served as a food bank and a drop off point for donations.

They erected a fence under George Street Bridge, with the help of Newport City council, to tackle problems around drug taking.

The Wrap Up Newport campaign, organized by Pride in Pill, saw 2,348 coats collected and given to local homeless charities, while the group also offered free haircuts for the city’s homeless.

(They collected 116 bags of rubbish, 21 hypodermic needles, one kitchen knife and five pairs of scissors)

Two food bank collections were given to Stow Park Community Church, along with items collected by Coleg Gwent Newport and Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints on Pride in Pill’s behalf.

The community group put on three coach trips, twice to Birmingham and once to the Hyde Park Christmas Wonderland.

And Pride in Pill still found time to win the Pride in Gwent environmental award and be nominated for the National Diversity Award 2018.

“It has been a really good year,” agreed group chairman Paul Murphy.

“We managed 15 litter picks in Pill, and added another five concentrating on the George Street Bridge area.

“It is getting a lot better everywhere. That’s because we’re doing it on a regular basis and keeping on top of it.

“We’ve got 20 Pride in Pill Street Champions who go out to check on their streets. People should know they are around in lots of different areas, and they can be approached to help.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors who have helped us along the way.

“They are Newport City Homes , Gwent Police, United Living, St Woolos Rotary Club, Admiral and Charter Housing.

“I’d also like to thank the South Wales Argus and Castle Bingo for their support, as well as the Kingsway Shopping Centre, who have generously offered an empty unit for next year’s Wrap Up Newport campaign.”