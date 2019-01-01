AN INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed musician and healthcare campaigner has been awarded an MBE, but says the accolade will not stop him touring.

Mike Peters, of The Alarm, has been awarded an MBE for services to charity having raised thousands for cancer care projects in the UK and abroad.

He said: “I am completely overwhelmed to have been included on the New Year’s honours list. MBE must stand for a ‘Multitude of Brilliant Efforts’, because that’s what lies behind everything that I’ve achieved. Not my own efforts, but other people’s.

“My being awarded this MBE is all down to their collective brilliant efforts. This MBE really is for them.”

He may now be an MBE, but Mr Peters won’t be changing his plans for 2019: he will once more be touring the world with The Alarm while he continues to receive treatment for his leukaemia and he’ll be organising more treks and events to help spread the message of love, hope and strength.

The Alarm are coming to Cardiff University Students’ Union on June 28 and tickets are on sale now.

In the last year, he has played more than 100 concerts around the world and has a large dedicated fanbase who descend on Llandudno, North Wales every year for the annual ‘The Gathering’ weekend of music which he set up 27 years ago.

Mr Peters said: “Other people have given me the love, hope and strength I need to remain positive and live life to the full, and whatever happens, I will keep on working with other passionate people, volunteers and musicians, so I can help to keep saving lives. In 2019 we’re planning to do even more.”

Mr Peters, born in Prestatyn, formed rock band The Alarm in 1981 and went on to achieve worldwide success.

During his career he has performed with artists and bands such as Bono and U2, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.

The 59-year old made a recovery from lymph cancer in 1996 only to receive the news that he was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 2005.

