RIVERFRONT Theatre, Newport, not only hosts spectacular performances and events, but features films in the Riverfront Studio. Here’s a sneak peek at what films they’ll be showing in January.

It starts with screenings of Wildlife (12A) which follows the story of a fourteen-year-old boy in the 1960s, forced into the role of an adult after his father goes to fight fires, leaving him and his mother behind. Wildlife will be at Riverfront Theatre from 7.45pm on January 7, 8, and 9, with an additional screening at 1.30pm on January 9.

For one day, the Theatre will screen Shoplifters (15), a drama about a family of shoplifters who rescue a little girl from the freezing cold. They live happily, until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets. Shoplifters will be at shown on January 10 at 1.30pm and 7.45pm.

For little ones, Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) which is the sequel to Wreck-it-Ralph, will be shown on January 11 at 6pm, and on January 12 at 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Tickets for this are are £3.

Disobedience (15) will then come to Riverfront Theatre, at 7.45pm, on January 14, 15, and 16. This follows the story of a female photographer who, upon learning of her father’s death, returns to the Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her for her childhood attraction to a female friend.The pair, reunited, explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality. Tickets are £5.

Following this, Three Identical Strangers (12A) will be hosted at the Theatre, re-telling the true story of identical triplets, separated at birth, re-uniting by chance. Idyllic at first, this is the trigger to a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret. Three Identical Strangers is at Riverfront Theatre at 7.45pm on January 21, 22, and 23, with an additional 1.30pm screening on January 23.

Finally, the last film for January is The Old Man & The Gun (12A), based on the true story of escape artist and criminal, Forrest Tucker, pursued by a detective and a woman, who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. The Old Man & The Gun will be screened at Riverfront Theatre, at 7.45pm, on January 28, 29 and 30, with an additional screening at 1.30pm on January 28.

Find out more, or book tickets, at tickets.newportlive.co.uk