JOIN the team at Big Pit for something different to what is usually on offer.

While the world famous underground tour is closed for essential maintenance on weekdays throughout January, the miner guides will be on hand to offer guided surface tours, and Conservation Stores will be open with a guide on hand to explain the various mining machines on display.

King Coal: The Mining Experience, the Pithead Baths Exhibition, Coffee Shop and Gift Shop will all be open too.

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at the art of blacksmithing or are looking for a unique skill to learn in the New Year, there is also a unique opportunity to meet Big Pit’s resident blacksmith, who will be holding workshops in the forge and passing on advice.

Come and join Len, the Pit’s Blacksmith, for a special hands-on experience in the Forge.

Len has more than 50 years experience of working as a blacksmith and working underground.

The session includes a demonstration from Len, blacksmithing tips and tricks and an opportunity to make your own fire poker or ash scraper to take home.

These sessions take place at 10am and 1pm on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays throughout the month, excluding Friday, January 28.

Places are limited and are pre-bookable by calling 029 2057 3650 costing £30 per person.

Surface tours are available for free from January 2 until January 25, Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

The Conservation Stores will also be open from January 2 until January 25, Monday to Friday, between 11am and 3pm. The are also free to view.

Entry to the National Coal Museum is free.