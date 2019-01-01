A DRAMA group will debut their latest play, a mystery thriller, later this month.

Newport Playgoers’ Society are bringing their production of Death in High Heels to the Dolman Theatre, in Newport, from Tuesday, January 15.

The performance is based on the novel Death in High Heels, written by highly-successful crime writer, Christianna Brand.

Set in a small couture house in Regent Street, London, the owner of a salon – Mr Frank Bevan – is about to announce who he has selected to run his new branch salon in Deauville, France.

There are three candidates for the new post: Miss Doon, Miss Greggory, and Mr Dorian Pouvier. Excitement runs high, reaching a climax when one of the candidates is murdered.

Discover who is the victim and who the murderer when you come along to see the play at Dolman Theatre.

The play version of Death in High Heels is written by Richard Harris, a well-known playwright and a favourite of many amateur companies.

Previously, the Dolman Theatre has shown performances of plays by Mr Harris, such as Stepping Out and Outside Edge, with the performances enthusiastically received.

Death in High Heels will debut at Dolman Theatre at 7.15pm on Tuesday, January 15. It will also be performed at the same time on the following four days - January 16, January 17, January 18 and January 19.

On Saturday, January 19, there will also be a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 or £8.50 for students and children.

For the matinee performance, senior citizens’ tickets are £11.

To find out more, or to book tickets visit: www.dolmantheatre.co.uk or call: 01633 263 670.