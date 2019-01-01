NICOLA and James Pascoe welcomed their newborn sons into the world today (January 1) at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital – just two of the many babies born there on New Year’s Day.

Mr and Mrs Pascoe’s twin sons were delivered via C-section at 10.35am and 10.36am, weighing 6lb 6.5oz and 5lb 13oz, respectively.

Mr and Mrs Pascoe, who live in Caerphilly, said they were “overwhelmed” with happiness at the birth of their sons.

“We’re so delighted with our two beautiful boys,” Mrs Pascoe said. “We didn’t know they would be boys, we decided to have a surprise.”

Mrs Pascoe, who works for the Welsh government, said she and her husband found out they would be having twins three months into her term.

“Discovering they would be twins has to be one of the biggest surprises of my life,” she said. “It was a lovely surprise.”

The twins’ parents are yet to decide what to name their sons, described as being “quite content” since being born a few hours earlier.

“Hopefully it will stay that way,” Mrs Pascoe said.

Mr and Mrs Pascoe were looking forward to the visit of their family later in the afternoon on January 1, with their young daughter, Grace, said to be particularly excited about meeting her new brothers.

“She wants to name them,” Mr Pascoe said with a smile. “We’ll definitely take her input.”

Mrs Pascoe added: “We’ve got ideas for names, but they haven’t been finalised yet.

“Grace has been really excited. She’s been running me through all the options – she could have two brothers, one brother and one sister, or two sisters.”

The Pascoe twins were originally due on January 7, but Mrs Pascoe was brought into the Royal Gwent on New Year’s Eve to prepare for the C-section.

“It’s been one of the strangest new years ever,” she said. “It’s a great way to start the new year, our relatives are coming in later.

“Everybody is so excited and can’t wait to meet them.

“They’re our two little miracles. We can’t wait to take them home.”

The Pascoe twins are two of eight New Year babies – including another set of twins – who were born at the Royal Gwent on New Year's Day, as of 3pm.