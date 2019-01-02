RESIDENTS of Woffington House were kept entertained in the run up to Christmas as the House linked up with a number of schools in the area.

Residents visited St. Josephs' Primary School and Georgetown Primary to watch their Christmas performances, while a number of children came in to the House to take part in festive activities with the residents.

Adam Hesselden, registered home manager of Woffington House, said: “All of the performances have been thoroughly enjoyed by our residents, who are getting out more into their community.

“Children from our partnership schools are talking positively about their experiences, as are our residents.

“Residents are engaged in a meaningful activity and throughout the year we have noticed them asking: 'When are the children coming to visit again?'.”

The residents were visited by the head boy and head girl from Bryn Bach, who delivered Christmas cards that the schoolchildren had made for residents.

The 'mini police' also visited from Waunfawr Primary, as well as the Cadets, who joined residents in creating Yule Logs and making more cards to sell at Woffington House’s Christmas Fair.

Glanhowy Primary and St. Josephs pupils came in and sung carols for the residents, while residents also visited St Albans RC High School for a morning of carols, mince pies and bingo.

The events highlighted why Woffington House was used as a case study at the recent launch of the Wales Intergenerational Strategy during the ‘Building Bridges Across the Generations’ conference.

Mr Hesselden said: “The Intergenerational Strategy is the first of its kind for Wales and we feel very proud to be working as part of the Ffrind I Mi/Friend of Mine partnership with Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

“We are looking forward to being part of this conference as residents have been working with Susan Kingman as part of Age Cymru’s cARTrefu project and have written poems about their own childhood experiences and Christmas time.

“We will be sharing our story of why this is a special kind of friendship and why such friendships as these are important, with the ultimate aim of combating loneliness.”