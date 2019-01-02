TODAY will be "much colder" than weather conditions lately, forecasters warned.

Those throughout the UK heading out early this morning will have to wrap up warm, with drivers allowing extra time to de-ice their carss

The mercury is not expected to climb far above freezing throughout the day in many areas and is due to remain in single figures across the country.

Met Office forecaster, Emma Smith, said: “It’s going to be a pretty cold start to the day – temperatures were down to minus six in Scotland and there has been a quite widespread frost.

“It’s dry out there so there won’t be a problem on the roads – there’s not much moisture around so obviously not much ice around. It’ll be fine to drive to work, but it will be cold.”

A low of minus 6C was recorded by the Met Office at Glasgow and Braemar in the early hours of this morning, while lows of minus 4 degrees Celsius were recorded in North Wales and minus 2 degrees Celsius in the North West of England.

Ms Smith said: “It will be a dry day and, throughout, the best of the sunshine will be in the west, mainly for Scotland, north-west England, Wales and the South West.

“For eastern areas, we’re looking at a cloudy day, and Northern Ireland is largely cloudy as well – but a dry day with really light winds.

“It will be a lot colder than we have had recently. It’s going to be single figures really for much of the country, even in the south.

“London’s expected to get up to seven degrees, but quite a lot of places in the south are between five and six degrees for today – much colder than we’ve seen of late really.”