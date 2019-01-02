*UPDATE 10.13AM*

Gwent Police have issued a statement, saying: "At approximately 8.10am this morning, we received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Stow Park Circle, Newport.

"The collision involved a red Vauxhall Corsa and a Seat Leon. The road was temporarily blocked, but reopened fully at 9.40am. One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

-----------------------------------------------------

THERE is slow traffic in Newport this morning, in two areas.

Traffic is moving slowly on Risca Road (B4591) between Stow Park Circle and Oakfield Road (B4240).

Gwent Police confirmed there was a collision at the location involving two vehicles, which are now in the process of being recovered.

There are also long tailbacks in the Malpas area, reportedly due to a broken down bus.

Newport Bus have been contacted for comment.