A WOMAN with Alzheimer's disease was safely found after being reported missing.

Yesterday, Gwent Police were appealing for information to find 66-year old, Patricia Williams, who disappeared from New Market Street, Usk, at 7.50am that morning.

She left on foot carrying a mug. As she has Alzheimer's disease, officers were especially concerned for her wellbeing.

Fortunately she has been found and is home.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Patricia Williams who was missing from Usk has been located safe and well. We would like to thank everyone for their assistance in helping locate Patricia.