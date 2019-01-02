To say 2018 was an eventful year in Welsh politics would be something of an understatement. While 2019 might not see the changes this year brought, it's going to be far from quiet. IAN CRAIG looks at the year ahead in Welsh politics.

THE next 12 months could prove a defining year in politics in Wales, and across the UK.

It will mark the first full year of Mark Drakeford's tenure as first minister, hopefully bring answers into questions surrounding the death of Carl Sargeant, see Wales take on some new tax powers and - unless the saga takes another unexpected twist - see the UK leave the European Union.

Mr Drakeford's first year leading the Welsh Government will be seen as a key test of his leadership. He's long been seen as a likely successor to Carwyn Jones, but he'll have some work to do to prove Labour members were right to put their faith in him - and convince others he is the man to steer Wales through the next few years.

And one of his first orders of business will be the M4 relief road.

Mr Jones had repeatedly said he would make a decision on the long-awaited scheme before he left office. But as time drew short it became clear this would not be possible, with the ex-first minister saying just a week before he left office that he was yet to see the report of the public inquiry into the scheme - pushing the decision back yet again.

AMs have been promised a vote on the scheme, but opposition towards the project has been building - with even some in the Labour camp voicing concerns - and Mr Drakeford himself is believed to be largely sceptical towards the plan.

And it says a lot that Llanelli AM Lee Waters - one of the most vocal opponents to the proposal within Labour - has been made deputy minister for economy and transport in the new Welsh Government cabinet.

So the long-awaited stretch of road could join the Circuit of Wales and the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon on the list of projects Wales was promised for years, but never materialised. Environmental campaigners and those who feel a new stretch of motorway is the wrong way to go will celebrate, but this leaves the issue of traffic problems around the Brynglas Tunnels unsolved.

Across the UK as a whole, Brexit will continue to make headlines and baffle political commentators.

Every few days seems to bring a new twist in the process, with Theresa May's government always seeming just on the verge of collapse.

Mrs May managed to survive a confidence vote last month, but did so on the promise she would step down before the next General Election. So the odds of a new prime minister - or even a fresh election - in the next 12 months are pretty good. The fact that we managed to get through the entirety of 2018 without a General Election seems a minor miracle, so returning to the polls in the next 12 months seems almost a certainty.

Regardless, we'll be leaving the European Union at 11pm on Friday, March 29. What happens then is anyone's guess.

And a new General Election would have significant implications closer to home - with Newport West MP Paul Flynn announcing in October he would step down from the role he has held since 1987 the next time voters go to the polls due to failing health.

And in the slim possibility there's no General Election, we may be in for a by-election, depending how long the Labour stalwart feels he can continue.

With Mr Flynn having represented the constituency since 1987, this is something of an end of an era, and could provide the best chance the Conservatives have had in decades to snatch back the seat they lost in 1987. Likewise, Labour will be planning on bringing in a fresh new face - and would no doubt expect to keep the seat given Newport's Labour faithful have consistently come out when it's time to go to the ballot box.

While this isn't the way Mr Flynn would have wanted to end his Parliamentary career, circumstances have intervened, and more than 30 years in any job - let alone in public service - is not to be sniffed at. Regardless of what you think of him personally or politically, it's hard to deny he's earned a rest.

Back in Cardiff Bay, control over income tax will be devolved to Wales for the first time in April.

The Welsh Government has said rates won't change this year, so it'll be business as usual for a year at least.

And Labour promised in its 2016 manifesto not to increase rates before the next Assembly Election - so we'd seemingly be safe for the next few years.

But during his leadership campaign Mr Drakeford suggested he couldn't rule out putting up rates before 2021.

Doing so would be a deeply unpopular move, and one which the new first minister would have a job to sell to the Welsh public. And it would be politically risky, providing easy fodder for opposition parties heading into the 2021 election. While raising extra money would go some way to solving the funding crisis in public services, not all voters would see it that way.

Whether Mr Drakeford is able to hold off until after the next election remains to be seen - but maybe start putting a few pennies away just in case.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the death of Carl Sargeant will continue.

Carwyn Jones had reportedly hoped the inquiry into his own actions in the days around the former minister's death could be concluded before he left office. But this has not happened.

And the inquest into Mr Sargeant's death was adjourned last month while witnesses - including Mr Jones himself - are recalled to explain why evidence doesn't match up, meaning the Sargeant family are still no closer to answers.

There's a lot of anger around the circumstances leading up to and immediately following Mr Sargeant's death, and it seems this will continue to permeate Welsh politics for some time to come. If no answers are determined in 2019 it will have been more than two years since Mr Sargeant died. That will be an unbearable wait for his family.

If the last few years has taught us anything, it's that predicting what's going to happen in politics is a fool's game.

Will the Welsh Ukip implosion continue? Will Theresa May take another walking holiday in Snowdonia and decide we need an election? Will Plaid leader Adam Price buy a big saw and try and set Wales adrift in the Irish sea? Will Mark Drakeford go mad with power and declare himself God-Emperor of the People's Republic of Cymru?

At this point little would come as a surprise.

Watch this space.