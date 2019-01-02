THE New Year is finally here, with plenty of fun to be had at Riverfront Theatre.

There’s still a chance to check out their hilarious pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, with performances running until Sunday, January 6.

Read our review of Sleeping Beauty here.

Then, on January 18, guests can enjoy a one-night fighting extravaganza, watching the top international stars of Welsh wrestling battle it out. This high-flying body-slamming action starts at 7pm, and it suitable for the entire family.

Tickets are £13 for adults, £10 for children, or £39 for a family of four.

Following this, the Welsh National Opera bringing their popular New Year concert, A Night in Vienna, to the theatre from 4pm on Sunday, January 20. Musicians, directed by David Adams, will take the audience through a delightful selection of dances, known and loved worldwide.

Tckets are £18 or £15 concessions.

Fans of Whitney Houston can enjoy an exciting event at Riverfront Theatre as Witney: Queen of the Night - a show celebrating the music and life of the superstar - is performed. This award-winning production features a sensational line-up, taking guests on a rollercoaster ride through music, on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26.

Tickets are being snapped up fast, at £25 or £23 concessions.

On Monday, January 28, The Wombats are taking centre-stage. Tickets for this are sold out.

Read more about The Wombats UK tour here.

On Tuesday, January 29, Comedy Shed will return to Riverfront Theatre and feature professional comedians, to be confirmed.The doors open at 7.45pm, with the laughter commencing at 8.15pm, at a cabaret-style comedy club. Previous acts have included Alan Carr and Michael McIntyre, to name a few.

Tickets are £13.

Finally, on Thursday, January 31, an unconventional LGBT story – suitable for people aged 16+ - is coming to Riverfront Theatre.

Hope Theatre Company bring Gypsy Queen, by Rob Ward, for one night only. This theatrical performance tells the story of two gay boxers, on a collision course that leads to a tragedy that neither could predict. It will be shown from 7.45pm.

Tickets are £11 or £9 concessions.

To find out more about any of these events or book tickets visit: tickets.newportlive.co.uk or phone: 01633 656679.

You can read about films being screened at Riverfront Theatre here.