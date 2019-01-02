WHILE most people saw in 2019 by eating and drinking too much, a certain rugby legend has been battling through Antarctic blizzards in an epic struggle to become the fastest man to reach the South Pole from the continent’s coast.

In 2014, Richard Parks broke the British record and became the second fastest man in history to ski solo, unaided and unsupported, the 715 miles from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole.

Now, the former Wales and Dragons star Richard Parks, who was born in Newport, is 14 days into his second attempt at the record.

Over the last two weeks, Parks, who also played for Pontypridd, Celtic Warrior, Leeds Tykes, Perpignan and Newport RFC, has travelled 304 miles and skied for 155 hours and 19 minutes, reaching a maximum altitude of 1308 metres.

He has 411 miles to go before he reaches the pole, and is currently a day ahead of his 2014 time, despite some of the worst snowfall, warm conditions and deep soft snow Antarctica has seen in years.

The first eight days Richard battled through atrocious conditions pulling a 55kg sled in deep soft snow and yet still skied between 35-40km a day which are huge figures in such conditions.

(It's Richard Park's second attempt at the world record)

On December 23, he cried in his tent for two hours, and on Christmas Eve he said it would be easier dragging his sofa through the snow.

Despite his efforts, Parks is currently two days behind Christian Edie’s current world record of 24 days and one hour.

Speaking from Antarctica, he said: "If it wasn’t for the collective purpose of the project, motivation would be really tough.”

READ MORE: Residents are £74,000 in arrears since the introduction of Universal Credit

Before the expedition, Parks spoke about his love of the continent, and of his excitement about the opportunities it could bring thanks to his partnership with Team Quest.

“I love Antarctica and I’m proud that the idea for Team Quest came from my expedition,” he said.

“However, what really excites me is that the Team Quest project is about more than my endeavour.

(At the time of writing, the former rugby star had 411 miles to go)

“It’s about using adventure to develop others and inspiring us all having the ambition, courage and opportunity to be our best.”

Parks said he is using the development, execution and legacy of his polar endeavour to create unique applied learning opportunities in both education and business.

His Team Quest partnerships have already created a host of firsts, some of which have even influenced change in curriculum.

READ MORE: 'I will not eat until he is released from prison,' says Imam Sis who is on hunger strike in Newport

Students from Cardiff Met have designed and manufactured various components of Richard’s expedition equipment – from his polar sled to his food rations. They’ve even designed a special expedition Christmas dinner.

The Team Quest partnership has enabled Richard and Cardiff Met to develop a wellbeing app for young people, which is due to be launched later in the academic year.

(He said he hopes his expedition will inspire other to have the ambition, courage and opportunity to be their best)

Sports Broadcast postgraduate students at Cardiff Met have filmed and interviewed Richard throughout his preparation, creating Team Quest content to share the aspirations, learning experiences and the day-to-day reality of the journey.

Team Quest will also create an inspirational STEM education hub for schools, young children and adults to experience Antarctica at Techniquest in Cardiff Bay.

READ MORE: Investigation launched after crash involving unmarked police car

This is the first world leading expedition Richard has taken on since becoming a father. Richard and his fiancée Jo welcomed the arrival of Alfred Emerson Parks on February 4, 2018.

He has previously said that physically and mentally he has become more resilient as a result of fatherhood.

(Parks is currently two days behind Christian Edie’s current world record of 24 days and one hour)

Fred’s initials - AEP - are on all of Richard’s expedition clothing and sled.

It's not the first time Parks has taken on an extreme expedition. In December 2010 he started his 737 challenge, to climb the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents and reach both poles and te top of Mt Everest within seven months. He finished with two weeks to spare.

You can track Parks’ journey live on his website at www.richardparks.co.uk/team-quest.