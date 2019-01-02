A unique relationship has developed between Monmouth Rotary and St David’s Hospice Care through the staging of the Monmouth Raft Race, charity chief executive Emma Saysell said.

Accepting a cheque for £16,300, from the 53rd staging of the event, Mrs Saysell said: “The support we receive from Monmouth Rotary is very, very special. The partnership we have forged over the past years is quite unique.”

The 2018 event raised a total of £21,734, with St David’s Hospice Care receiving 75 per cent of this and the remainder going to other Monmouth Rotary charities.

Members of Monmouth Rotary visited the Newport-based hospice to present the money and to learn more about the work of the charity.

Mrs Saysell welcomed news St David’s Hospice Care would again be one of the charities benefitting from the raft race in 2019.

She said: “The raft race is wonderful for the money it provides for the charity and the way in which it helps raise our profile, puts a spotlight on the care we provide and other work that we do and also that of Monmouth Rotary.

“The support Monmouth Rotary provides is truly amazing. We really couldn’t do the work that we do in the community without your support and similar support we receive from businesses, fund raisers and other organisations.”

Mrs Saysell said: “At any one time, over the two week festive period for example, 1,100 people were being cared for in their homes, free of charge, by St David’s Hospice Care nurses.”

Monmouth Rotary president, Patrick Chatterton said: “We are delighted to be able to continue to demonstrate our unique bond with St David’s Hospice Care.

“We are proud to have been able to donate such a marvellous amount of money to St David’s Hospice Care from this year’s event, to help them to continue to provide vital hospice and related services to those suffering life threatening illnesses throughout our community.”

The main sponsors for the 2018 event were David Wilson Homes, which is building a housing development at Kings Wood Gate in Monmouth, and Mandarin Stone. Siltbuster Ltd, of Monmouth, Harrison Clark Rickerby’s solicitors, from Ross on Wye, and Jolly Clothing, of Monmouth, are each sponsors of an award.

Mr Chatteron said: “Sponsors are a vital part of the whole event as the more money we raise through corporate sponsorship to cover the organisational costs means we are able to make a larger donation to charity.”

Monmouth Raft Race 2019 will be staged on Sunday, September 1. Entry costs £75 per raft including a commitment to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship. A significant early bird discount is available.

For full details visit www.monmouthraftrace.com or call Monmouth Raft Race secretary, Rotarian David Forbes on 01600 712665 or Kris Broome at St David’s Hospice Care on 01633 851051.