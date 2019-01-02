DOG OWNERS have been warned to stay vigilant when walking their pets after at least three incidents of suspected poisonings took place in and around Caerphilly county borough.

Michelle Burrow, from Llanbradach, was walking her dogs alongside the River Rhymney on New Year’s Day

“We haven’t been there for a walk for a few weeks, but we normally go there,” she said. “The dogs all went in the water and were playing.”

A few moments later, Ms Burrow noticed one of her dogs, five-year-old Toby, was still lying down in the grass.

Initially, she thought he was still rolling around playfully, but as she neared, she saw he was in fact having a violent seizure.

In what Ms Burrow described as a “truly horrendous” experience, Toby died in her arms, and then another one of her dogs, six-month-old Bear, began to convulse violently.

“Literally as soon as Toby stopped breathing, Bear started having a seizure,” she said. “He came round after a couple of minutes but he looked totally unaware of what was going on, and was slipping back into convulsions.

Friends helped Ms Burrow rush Bear to the vet, where the vets, she said, immediately suspected poisoning.

“They’re 99 per cent sure. The dogs aren’t related so it’s not like they could both be epileptic,” she said.

“They said it was definitely something strange. All my dogs were swimming in the river, so I don’t think it was something in the water.”

Bear was later discharged and is currently recovering at home.

(Six-month-old Bear recovering at Ms Burrow's home. Picture: Michelle Burrow)

Ms Burrow said she wanted to warn other dog owners to remain vigilant when taking their animals outdoors.

“Watch out at the moment until something is done,” she said.

“I know people can’t keep their dogs on their leads all the time, but be extra vigilant – this has come from nowhere.”

Ms Burrow’s tragic experience is not the only incident of a suspected dog poisoning in the past few days.

On a popular Facebook group for dog owners in Torfaen, details were shared of an incident in Hengoed, where a couple’s dog suffered multiple seizures while on a walk. The dog is currently recovering.

And in Crosskeys, one man lost two dogs to suspected poisonings within two days.