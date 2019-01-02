POLICE are investigating a burglary that happened during New Year's celebrations.

The address in The Uplands, in Rogerstone, was burgled between 4.45pm on Monday, December 31, and 1.10am on January 1.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "Offenders forced entry via the rear door. Items stolen included two iPads and a jewellery box."

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 79 of 1/1/19.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter Facebook pages.