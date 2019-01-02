Eight guinea pigs were found abandoned under a bush near Abergavenny over the festive period.

The guinea pigs - who were all quite young but of various ages - were found loose under a large bush, and the RSPCA think they were likely dumped some time between Christmas Day and New Years Eve, south of the A40 near the Clytha Arms.

It took an RSPCA inspector two hours to catch the "terrified" guinea pigs.

The charity has suggested they could be an unwanted Christmas present, or a family that bred too quickly so their owners couldn't deal with them.

They urged people to do their research before taking on the responsibility of pet ownership.

(The animals are now being looked after by the RSPCA)

Thankfully, the guinea pigs are now being cared for by the RSPCA, and are said to be unharmed by their ordeal, despite being underweight.

RSPCA inspector David Milborrow who attended the scene on New Year’s Day said: “When I arrived I wasn’t sure if I was going to find these guinea pigs at all, but after a hunt around, just after I was about to leave I saw some little eyes underneath some brambles.

"I then spent around two hours catching them.

“They of course were terrified but luckily I managed to catch them and took them immediately for a veterinary check up.”

The eight guinea pigs - which are white with black and brown markings - are all underweight, and one has a heart murmur. Otherwise the guinea pigs are in good health.

Inspector Milborrow added: “It looks like the guinea pigs had been there for a few days as they had made runs in the bushes. It appears that they have been dumped due to the location being quite out of the way, and there being a cardboard box just left there.

“They could sadly have been an unwanted Christmas present, or the guinea pigs appear to be of the same family, so may have bred and multiplied and their owners could not deal with the numbers. Whatever the reason, it is very upsetting that they have been left in this way.

(The area where the guinea pigs were found)

"We always urge people to do their research before taking on a pet but if they find themselves in the position that they can no longer care for them, they should be very careful to take steps to ensure they are going to a safe and happy home.

"The best thing to do is always to seek the help of a registered, reputable charity.”

