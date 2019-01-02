POLICE are hunting for a "suspicious man" who approached and followed teenagers in a town centre.

The disturbing incident happened on Boxing Day in Ebbw Vale, where a group of teenager say they were tailed by a bespectacled man in a Liverpool top with a beard and moustache.

Gwent Police stressed that noone of the teenagers were harmed, but asked anyone with information to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "Officers in Ebbw Vale are appealing for witnesses after a group of teenagers have reported to have been approached and followed by a man in the town centre.

"The incident happened on Wednesday, December 26, between 8.30pm and 10pm.

"The teenagers returned home before reporting to their parents.

"The man has been described as being a white male of large build with short, dark hair, beard and moustache. He was believed to be wearing a navy jacket, red Liverpool football shirt, black joggers, black shoes and square glasses.

"The teenagers were not harmed however officers are investigating and they are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen this incident, or recognise the description of the man, who may be able to help with their enquiries.

"If you have any further information relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting reference number 1800486427."