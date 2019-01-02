POLICE have warned residents to keep their doors locked and secure after a spate of 12 burglaries in the last month.

Thieves broke into a dozen properties in the Rhymney area throughout December, stealing valuables such as jewellery, cash, phones car keys and cars.

Streets targeted include Bryn Seion Street, Maes-Y-Haf, St Clares, Mardy View, Hill Street, Idris Davies Place, Castle Fields and Glan-y-Nant.

Gwent Police have issued a warning, and have asked people to report any suspicious activity.

"Officers are encouraging people to ensure they leave items of value in a secure place, where they are not visible. We are also reminding people to leave their homes locked and secure even when they are at home and not to leave their house or car keys in the back of doors.

"Residents are being urged to report any suspicious activity to the police, anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting log number 250 31/12/18 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."