THE chairman of a controversial hunt which is held every Boxing Day has hit out at protesters, saying “the tradition does not kill animals.”

Hundreds of supporters and protesters flocked to the Tredegar Farmers’ Hunt and clashed outside the Tredegar Arms pub, in Bassaleg, last week.

Protesters waved placards and claimed that foxes and other animals are killed at the annual hunt.

And now Tim Jones, who is the chairman of the hunt, has criticised protesters for scaring the horses and hounds.

“People have every right to protest,” said the Rudry resident.

“But what cannot be tolerated is what happened on Boxing Day.

“We were walking into a tunnel of hate. They were shouting at horses and a hound was kicked. Some used filthy and racist language.

“This behaviour would not be allowed at a football match because you would be ejected and arrested. So it should not have been allowed. Some views are still set in a previous time where foxes were actually hunted.”

Above picture of Tim Jones.

Mr Jones said that, despite the protesters’ belief, no animals are killed during the annual hunt. He explained that the event involves people laying an artificial scent - sometimes consisting of fox urine - to comply with the Hunting Act 2004.

“The hounds will be offered it before they leave and they follow that scent,” Mr Jones said.

“No foxes have been killed at the Tredegar Farmers’ Hunt.”

The bin lorry driver added his hopes that by speaking out he can tackle people’s prejudices.

“I would encourage people to come here to see at first-hand what actually happens,” he said.

“The people who come to the hunt are normal people, like me. I drive a bin lorry for Cardiff council. It is an old tradition, where animals are not killed, and it is not just for the rich.”

The history of the Tredegar Farmers’ Hunt can be traced to Newport’s famous Morgan family, better known as the Lords of the Tredegar.

The Morgans ran their own hunt for many years and the first Viscount Tredegar, Courtney Morgan, served as proprietor until 1922 when he attempted to make financial cutbacks.

Following this, a group of huntsmen approached the viscount to allay their concerns. It was then agreed that the hunt would continue on a subscription basis. Courtenay agreed to continue as master of hounds, until he was forced to give up entirely due to his declining health and financial pressures.

The pack was then taken over by ‘Squire Williams of Llanrumney Hall’ (C.C. Llewelyn Williams), who named it the Tredegar Hunt. Later some members of the same group went on to form the Tredegar Farmers’ Hunt in 1947.