PLANS to build a solar park which could power around 9,000 homes have been dealt a blow after Blaenau Gwent council's planning boss said it could have a "significant negative effect" on the only known cholera cemetery in Wales.

The proposals, which are classed as a Development of National Significance and will be decided by the Welsh Government, would develop on a 143-acre site currently in agricultural use at Wauntysswg Farm near Tredegar.

But concerns have been raised about its potential impact on the nearby Tredegar Ironworks Cholera Cemetery, a monument of national importance recognising the local people who died of the epidemic in the 19th century.

The county borough council's principal planning officer, Justin Waite, has written to the Planning Inspectorate for Wales with fresh concerns over the planned development.

A letter set to go before the council's planning committee on Thursday raises concerns a new impact assessment in the application represents "a dramatic change of opinion" and 'understates' the impact on the cemetery.

The letter warns the historic value of the cemetery "cannot be undervalued."

"The council’s heritage officer is of the view that the revised assessment consistently undervalues the cholera cemetery SAM’s (Schedule Ancient Monument) heritage value in respect of the proposal’s impact on its setting," the letter says.

Mr Waite also says in the letter that the revised assessment's claim that views towards the cemetery would not be affected by the development is "not accepted."

"When viewed from the south and west, the Cholera Cemetery SAM would be seen in juxtaposition to the proposed solar park, and as such, it is considered that the aesthetic value of isolation and remoteness would be adversely affected," Mr Waite writes.

"This impact would be particularly pronounced for local people who have the greatest awareness of the cemetery and for whom the cemetery is reminiscent of a link to the industrial past."

Cadw, the government body responsible for historic monuments in Wales, has also said the scheme would have an “unacceptable adverse impact” on the cemetery’s setting.

The proposed solar farm would cut the use of around 520,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the lifetime of the 30-year project.

Benefits of the proposed scheme also include creating new jobs and increased revenue from the energy sector being spent in the local economy, according to the application.

The site is said to be an “ideal location” for a solar farm due to its relatively low ecological and landscape value, south facing slope, proximity to grid connection and relative remoteness from larger residential areas.

The inspector’s report on the application is due to be submitted to the Welsh Government by January 17 and Welsh ministers will then have 12 weeks to issue a decision.