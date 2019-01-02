A COMET, an eclipse, and the planet Venus dominate the New Year skies.

Comet 46P/Wirtanen continues its path northwards through the night sky, positioned in the opening weeks of January to the right of the two major end stars in Ursa Major, (the Plough), Dubhe to the top, Merak to the bottom.

Pan with binoculars to right of these stars into the neighbouring constellation of Lynx.

You’ll need some patience as Wirtanen looks like a fuzzy blob.

Fuzzy as it may look though, it’s still a comet and quite a sight!

Use this link to spot the comet: https://theskylive.com/46p-info#skychart

More advanced observers should find this other link useful: https://theskylive.com/46p-tracker

In the early morning hours of Monday, January 21, there will be a total eclipse of the Moon.

It is likely to be a spectacular sight as this month’s seemingly enlarged ‘Supermoon’ becomes totally covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse begins at 3.34am and ends at 6.51am with totality at 5.12am. Cameras at the ready!

Also, watch for the brilliant Venus in the morning sky.

Right at the end of January, Venus is joined by Jupiter and a crescent moon, making for a remarkable scene.

Photographs and event information can be sent to me at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon phases: New Moon January 6; First Quarter January 14; Full Moon January 21; Third Quarter January 27.

Start of January: Sun rises at 8.18am. Sets at 4.13pm.

End of January: Sun rises at 7.52am. Sets at 4.58pm.

Don’t forget to catch me with Tales from the Eyepiece in the Sky at Night magazine and online at www.skyatnightmagazine.com Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds, is available at www.springer.com