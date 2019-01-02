AS WE WELCOMED in the new year, Nicola and James Pascoe celebrated the birth of their newborn sons at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital – just two of the many babies born there on New Year’s Day.

Mr and Mrs Pascoe’s twin sons were delivered via C-section at 10.35am and 10.36am, weighing 6lb 6.5oz and 5lb 13oz, respectively.

Mr and Mrs Pascoe said they were “overwhelmed” with happiness at the birth of their sons.

“Discovering they would be twins has to be one of the biggest surprises of my life,” Mrs Pascoe said. “It was a lovely surprise.

“They’re our two little miracles. We can’t wait to take them home.”

Also born at the Royal Gwent on New Year’s Day was Kylo Wisden, the first child for parents Sam and Beth.

Baby Kylo was born at 12.09pm, weighing 6lb 6oz.

Mrs Wisden said: “He wasn’t due until January 12, so he’s an early surprise.

“He’s the first grandchild on both sides of our family, and he is also a great-great-grandson.”

Mrs Wisden’s great-grandmother will be 99 this year.