PATIENTS taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital by ambulance risked a lengthy wait on New Year’s Day, with reports that crew had to wait “for hours” before they could unload.

In anticipation of the rush, a “welfare vehicle” was on site with hot drinks, snacks and toilets for crews waiting to unload patients.

The ambulance service said that NHS Wales were inevitably very busy given the time of year, but added they were working to make sure patient delays are minimised.

Regular Royal Gwent visitor Eddy Blanch, 49, of Fochriw near Bargoed, spoke to the South Wales Argus about the lengthy waits. Mr Blanch’s daughter, who has epilepsy, has been in the Royal Gwent over the Christmas period, meaning he has visited the Newport hospital every day for the past week.

He said he that while he was frustrated by the sight of ambulances waiting in line to unload patients on New Year’s Day, it was far from unusual.

“At one point on New Year’s Day, there were 11 ambulances, all with patients in, all waiting,” said Mr Blanch.

“According to one of the paramedics I spoke to they had been there for hours. It looked like an extra ward for the hospital.

“The crews and A&E staff do such wonderful work, but it looks like their hands are being tied.

“I don’t know the reasons behind it all.

“The fact that the ambulance service have a welfare unit set up for their waiting crews says a lot.

“The waiting times for ambulances can be crazy as it is. It’s easy to say that it’s busy at this time of year, and I understand services are stretched in winter, but I’m a regular visitor to the hospital and lines of ambulances is not unusual.”

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said the hospital had been extremely busy over the last 36 hours due to a high increase in patients requiring care and services.

They added: "We continue to work with our colleagues in the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to ensure the timely transfer of patients into our care and to release ambulance crews as quickly and efficiently as possible to respond to emergency calls in our communities.”

Director of partnerships and engagement for the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust Estelle Hitchon admitted that despite best efforts, there will be days when patient handovers take longer than the service would like.

“This is why we have taken proactive steps to make available welfare vehicles to support our crews, as part of our commitment to the wellbeing of our staff," she added.

"The vehicles give our teams access to hot drinks, snacks and toilet facilities and are part of a planned approach during the busy winter period.”