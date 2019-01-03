A recently formed Gwent pipe band is looking for new members.

Henllys Pipes and Drums was set up in September 2018 and is based in the small Cwmbran suburb of Henllys.

The band was set up with the objective of promoting traditional Scottish bagpipe music in a fun and friendly environment.

Although the band is in its infancy, they already have eight members made up of three snare drummers and five pipers.

They are currently recruiting new members and are looking for experienced pipers and drummers – snare drummers, tenor drummers and in particular a bass drummer.

Steve Parker, who helped set up the band, said: “Anyone is welcome – from complete beginners to experienced musicians. Don’t be put off if you have never played an instrument before because tuition will be given to those needing it.”

The band is currently made up of people of all ages from teenager to pensioner and with a mixture of different abilities from beginners to the more experienced.

Among their numbers are very experienced musicians who can teach and so the band welcomes anybody who likes the idea of starting a new hobby or interest.

Mr Parker said: “Our objective is simple, we are a group of friends with a like-minded interest who get together to play some traditional Scottish music. We aim to bring the sound of Scotland to South Wales. We don’t take ourselves too seriously as it's mainly about enjoyment, fun and friendship.”

The band will be working locally around Henllys and Cwmbran to support events in the area.

They have also adopted a local charitable cause, Lucas’s Journey to SDR.

Lucas Rice is a Cwmbran boy who has Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy, a condition which affects his ability to walk.

Mr Parker said: “Lucas was very excited when he arrived and couldn’t wait to have a go on a practice chanter and a bash on a drum.

“He made us all laugh when I asked him if he had any questions? His reply: 'What do you Scotsmen wear under your skirts?' I told him that as I’m from Birmingham and not Scotland I couldn’t comment.

“We also made Lucas and his brother Joshua honourary band members and hope that one day they will join us as musicians.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the band can contact Mr Parker by calling 07479 957341 or emailing henllyspipesanddrums@gmail.com

Alternatively, you can go along to Henllys Village Hall, Henllys Village Road, Cwmbran, Torfaen, NP44 6JZ. Practice takes place on Thursday evenings between 7pm and 9pm.