PUPILS from a Torfaen primary school have helped produce a book aimed at inspiring children to become the health and social care workers of the future.

Blenheim Road Community Primary School pupils have worked with the Gwent Regional Partnership, Aneurin Bevan Health Board and Petra Publishing to produce the book, Billy the Superhero.

Billy is a young boy who loves superheroes and is inspired to become a doctor after seeing the way health and social care professionals cared for his nan.

Through Billy’s story, the book introduces the topic of health and social care to children with the aim of sparking an interest in its rewarding career prospects. The book will be made available to every primary school, library and GP practice in Gwent.

The story was developed by Year 6 pupils with support from storyteller, Mike Church from Petra publishing company.

As part of the project, professionals from the health and social care sector (nurse, occupational therapists and a home carer) visited the pupils to talk about their roles and help inspire the children and the story.

Cllr David Yeowell, executive member for education, said: “This has been a fantastic project where the Year 6 pupils have gained a huge amount, not just in the creative process of writing the story but through the wonderful team spirit, research and learning that supports it.

“I hope it has inspired many of them to think about careers in health and social care and become ‘heroes’ just like Billy. It’s also wonderful to see the health and social care sectors working so closely with the children and teachers in our schools. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved.”

Tanya Strange, associate director of nursing at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “Intergenerational practice is bringing generations together in mutually beneficial activities. This work is promoting greater understanding and respect between generations.

“Children exposed to experiential learning are now expressing a wish to work in the caring sector. This book hopes to introduce the topic of health and social care to children, encourage them to reach their potential and spark their interest in pursuing careers in the NHS.”