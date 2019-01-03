A TECHNOLOGY company have acknowledged a slump in demand for their phones.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has warned company share holder's about demand for iPhones waining, adding that Apple's revenue for the quarter will fall well below Apple’s earlier projections and those of analysts, whose estimates sway the stock market.

Apple now expects revenue of 84 billion dollars (more than 55 million pounds) for the quarter spanning from October through December, but analysts polled by FactSet had expected Apple’s revenue to be about nine per cent higher — 91.3 billion dollars.

Mr Cook traced most of the revenue drop to China, where the economy has been slowing and Apple has faced tougher competition from home-team smartphone makers such as Huawei and Xiaomi.

American President, Donald Trump, has also raised new tensions between the US and China by imposing tariffs of more than 200 billion dollars in goods, although so far the iPhone has not been affected directly.

Mr Cook, in an interview yesterday afternoon said: "China's economy began to slow the second half. The trade tensions between the United States and China put additional pressure on their economy.”

The CEO also acknowledged that consumers in other markets are not buying as many of the latest iPhones, released last fall, as Apple had anticipated.

Apple’s stock plunged seven per cent to 146.40 dollars in extended trading.

