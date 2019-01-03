PEN Y FAN mountain has been cordoned off this morning, with a "huge police presence" reported in the area.

A National Trust statement confirmed there is "no access to Pen Y Fan until further notice".

Dyfed-Powys Police, who cover the area, said that it was not a training exercise and more details would be made available as soon as possible.

South Wales Police confirmed they were assisting with a "multi-agency oepration" at the Storey Arms and on Pen Y Fan.

SWP_TST4 - Assisting @DyfedPowys, @CBMRT and @BreconMRT with a Multi-Agency Incident at Pen Y Fan & Storey Arms. Please bear with us if your passing through / commuting or having to change your walking routes this morning. #ThankYou ~ 3506 pic.twitter.com/R4mo6fo9ge — SWP_Operations (@SWP_Operations) January 3, 2019

Witnesses told Wales Online a mountain rescue team was about to walk up the mountain.

One witness said: "Police have cordoned off Pen y Fan, search helicopter and lots of mountain rescue teams."

Another said: "Police have completely cordoned off Pen y Fan mountain and there are Brecon Mountain Rescue vans parked up."

Pen Y Fan is the highest peak in South Wales, and a popular spot for hikers.