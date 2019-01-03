A MAN who defied the odds by surviving both a coma and brain haemorrhage is now set to take on the gruelling London Marathon.

Mark Pritchard’s world was turned upside down after slipping into a coma for three days as a result of a brain haemorrhage.

The then 48-year-old had to undergo life-saving surgery at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport.

Fortunately he survived.

He previously told the Argus: “I am very lucky to be alive.

“It’s not exact figures but to put it in perspective – 33 per cent of people who have a brain haemorrhage die on the spot, 33 per cent of people die in hospital and 33 per cent of people survive but are severely disabled.

“That leaves the one per cent who are lucky like me that slip the net unscathed.”

And through sheer determination Mr Pritchard, who lives in Newport, has bounced back from the ordeal and will run the London Marathon this spring. The date of the marathon is also of particular importance to Mr Pritchard, given it will be the 10th anniversary to the month since he suffered a the brain haemorrhage.

He said: “I had always wanted to run a marathon – but an injury stopped this. And years later the coma and haemorrhage experience, which were horrendous, stopped me again.

“But last year I changed my running technique and decided to do it.

“It has taken a lot of work to get to where I am now. But I have got there through persistence. When I tell people that I survived a brain haemorrhage and am now taking on a marathon, they are quite taken aback. I think this is because not many people survive it.”

He added: “Even after a more-or-less full recovery, it still has not been easy. I now have four months to complete my marathon preparations.”

The civil servant said he hopes to raise “lots” of money for the Brain and Spine Foundation charity when he takes on the marathon.

“They do incredible work for people who need help,” he said.

“I may have to adopt a run/walk strategy but that will not deter me. I will be running in their team at the marathon. It should be fun.”

Visit bit.ly/2RvyhtG to make a donation.