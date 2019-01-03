LOOKING for a challenge for 2019?

Resilient Communities Central Hub in Newport are organising a hike up the highest peak in south Wales and hoping the community will get involved.

With many of us still sporting some extra Christmas weight, or wondering how we will fulfill our New Year’s resolutions, this is a great opportunity to improve fitness and confidence.

Residents from central Newport (Pill, Maindee and Stow Hill) are welcome to take part in the challenge, taking place on Wednesday, January 30.

Those taking part will travel to the Brecon Beacons, with transport to and from the destination provided, to take on Pen-y-Fan mountain, which is approximately 886 metres above sea level.

In a statement, Resilient Communities Central Hub said: “Are you up for a challenge? Do you enjoy the outdoors? Build your confidence! Work as a team! Overcome obstacles!

“The walk is strenuous and requires a good basic level of fitness. We will be walking together as a group, so we will walk at a pace that is comfortable for everyone.”

This is a free walk, welcoming anyone from Pill, Maindee and Stow Hill, with transport provided.

Those hoping to take part must register their interest, with the deadline to apply on Friday, January 18.

If you are interested in taking part in this fun challenge, you can leave your name and contact information with staff at Maindee Library on Chepstow Road, Pill Millennium Centre on Courtybella Terrace, or Share Centre on Stow Hill.

You can find Resilient Communities Central Hub on Facebook: @centralhubnewport