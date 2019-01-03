A POLICE officer driving with blue lights and sirens on has been injured in a car crash.

The crash happened at around 9.55am this morning, on the M49/M4 J22 slip road, when police officers were responding to a call relating to a high risk missing person.

Gwent Police were called for traffic assistance after the police car crashed into another vehicle.

READ MORE: Investigation launched after crash involving unmarked police car in Newport

Although there were no injuries to members of the public, one police officer suffered minor injuries.

The slip road was closed until 11.30am while vehicles were recovered.