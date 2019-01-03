A BLOCK of maisonettes in Ringland could be demolished to make way for 24 "high quality" homes as part of plans to regenerate the area.

Newport City Homes has submitted a planning application to knock down an apartment building in Mountbatten Close and replace it with a mixture of houses and and a new three-storey block of flats.

The planned development forms part of multi-million pound plans by Newport City Homes to bring a "new identity" to Ringland.

A design and access statement says the current housing block, built in the early 1960s, is " nearing the end of its designed life" and would be replaced with "modern high-quality affordable homes."

The proposal includes a block of 12 affordable flats and 12 semi-detached affordable houses.

Currently the existing four-storey building is occupied by 10 tenants of Newport City Homes and two leaseholder households.

According to the plans the site is "largely unused" at the moment and prone to anti-social behaviour, including quad bike riding.

The development has been designed to enhance the area and tackle anti-social behaviour by encouraging the community to self-police.

The design and access statement says: "The location of the site and the design and security features of the proposed development is likely to lift the character of area, providing a much needed regenerated residential scheme to an area characterised by ageing social housing schemes."

The application comes after Newport City Homes recently submitted plans for up to 170 homes and around 13 retail units in Ringland as part of a major investment in the area.

This development is "an important part" of the social landlord's investment in the area, according to the application.

It would also use similar design features to the recently approved development for 56 homes at Cot Farm.

Parking would be provided on site for 37 cars, which is not in line with the council's parking standards but is said to be 'appropriate.'

The proposal would provide off street parking for all homes, which will 'alleviate' the issue of on street parking, it is said.

A public consultation event was held with residents in October and comments about the plans were "unanimously positive", according to the plans.