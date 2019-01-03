NEWS that 170 new homes and a shopping centre could be coming to Ringland as part of a regeneration scheme was one of our most talked about stories in the past week.

An outline planning application has been lodged as part of multi-million-pound plans by Newport City Homes to bring a “new identity” to Ringland.

The plans would see a new, redeveloped Ringland centre with up to 170 homes and around 13 retail units, with around ten of these envisaged to relocate from the existing centre.

The application also proposes demolishing six bungalows in Cot Farm Gardens and Ringland Library, which is planned to be part of a new neighbourhood hub.

A planning statement says regeneration of the centre is ‘essential’ as it has become ‘very tired in appearance’ and a ‘hotspot’ for anti-social behaviour.

Under the plans the majority of the housing would be next to the recently approved homes at Cot Farm, the first phase of the development.

A mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and two and three-bedroom homes would be built, with at least 20 per cent affordable housing.

Around 12 to 15 retail units would be incorporated, including a number which would be relocated from the existing centre.

Here’s what some of our online readers had to say about the matter.

People are going to cause trouble. There’s no point moving the problem elsewhere.

Put a fence around it and let them be anti social to their heart's content within the fence

Newport Mal

Nothing wrong with Ringland it just needs some redevelopment. There’s good and bad people wherever you go.

Countybounty

I agree. It’s not the bricks and mortar which gives an area a bad name. These are inanimate thus no intrinsic capability of causing social decay.

Here’s an idea I heard on the Radio 4 news this morning.

Why not adopt the social points system?

The more you do for yourself in terms of education and social behaviours and how you help others the more points you accrue, the more points the better the opportunities you have, the luxuries if you wish.

Equally if you choose not to make the effort personally and socially you don’t accrue points and thus don’t get the handouts.

Apparently it works well in Japan.

Hera NP19

Brought up in Ringland and my parents still live there; never had any issues with other Ringland residents but there are always a couple of bad eggs lurking somewhere.

If they can incorporate a revamped community centre and actually bring back some community services with this I’m all for it. I’d ask for a youth club a la Spencer’s too.

MrClark

I love artist’s impressions, they always create a litter-free scene, full of happy relaxed and friendly people going about their daily business in the sunshine.

The reality is somewhat different.

Newport guy

If there’s anti social behaviour a few extra police men should solve the problem..

JCEEP1

What you might not be aware of is that Ringland and Alway already have the majority of the Newport East Policing Team stationed there and quite often will suck the on-duty CSO’s and community cops from other areas onto the estate.

I’m not being dramatic when I say there are certain areas of Newport that should have the army brought in to police at night.

The police have lost the war thanks to no support, persecution and under funding.

Thank you Mrs. May for your tenure as Home Secretary.

Nil Illegitimi Carborundum

The plans look good, but unfortunately if you put the same tenants back in it will only be a matter of time before it goes back to how it is.

You have to remember they were dragged up by their parents not brought up.

So attitudes In the area will remain, unless the local authority embrace a zero tolerance going forward.

However I hope I’m proved wrong, time will tell.

Advantage4

Its not as if the police are needed in the area with all the well paid informants residing there.

All the plans are just a 2018 version of the exact same shopping centre and flats that exist already!! Of course the current councillors overseeing the project wouldn't receive over inflated bonuses if the current structures remained intact.

Shabnams2

They did that opposite my house. They ‘regenerated’ the area in Commercial Street now known as St. Pauls Walk and now it’s full of people who just sit there all day drinking, so the rest of us avoid the place. Well done.

Cath Evans

This sounds remarkably like it will be a new Ringland shops.

Big Hank C

Just keep chucking money at it.......

Despicable me